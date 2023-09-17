Thousands still without power as post-tropical storm Lee exits Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Maritime residents are still without power Sunday morning as post-tropical storm Lee makes its way out of the region and into the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

As of 11 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting more than 77,000 customers were still without power, and NB Power was reporting over 11,000 customers in the dark.

“This morning, our day crews are back out across the province assessing damage, removing trees from lines and repairing equipment,” read a social media post from Nova Scotia Power.

The electrical utility continued to say about 277,000 customers experienced outages since the storm’s arrival.

“Crews were able to restore power to approximately 170,000 customers and we expect to get a significant amount more back on today,” the statement said.

“Damage from the tropical storm force winds and heavy rain ranges from broken power poles and uprooted trees, to downed power lines, localized flooding, and road closures.”

Nova Scotia Power has begun operating helicopters and drones throughout the province to assist with damage assessment during their restoration process.

Environment Canada says wind warnings are in effect for the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island as gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour persist in these areas.

“Some structural damage to roofing materials and siding, as well as exterior fixtures and fencing have been reported. Winds will be greatly diminished by this afternoon,” a statement from the weather agency said.

Storm restoration continues today with more than 800 people working in communities across Nova Scotia. About 277,000 customers were affected by the storm. Amid some very challenging conditions Saturday, crews were able to restore power to approximately 170,000 customers and we… pic.twitter.com/CjZVUbgFrv — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) September 17, 2023

6:00 AM Update: As of 6:00 AM, a little under 12,000 customers are without power. More than 88,000 customers were impacted by this weather event over the weekend, and power has been restored to 76,000 customers. Our crews continue to work hard to safely and efficiently… pic.twitter.com/VhrJBIyU4N — NB Power (@NB_Power) September 17, 2023

Rainfall in amounts of 100 millimetres were reported on Grand Manan Island in New Brunswick, which is located in the Bay of Fundy. Rainfall warnings remain in effect for northeastern New Brunswick.

The weather agency says conditions are beginning to improve in many areas of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick, but the region will continue to experience rain, strong winds, and high waves along the Atlantic coast throughout the day.

In a statement on Sunday, the Halifax Regional Municipality noted that many traffic lights throughout the area have stopped working due to extensive power outages.

“Residents are reminded that if traffic lights are not working, they are to treat the intersection as a four-way stop,” the statement read.

The municipality added that some shoreline roads are still closed or have limited access due to “washouts and impassible conditions” due to downed trees, powerlines and washed-out culverts.

Some services that were cancelled at the height of Lee’s heavy rains and winds reopened on Sunday. In Halifax, the Alderney Ferry service resumed operations at 8 a.m. and the Canada Games Centre is expected to re-open at noon.

Due to the extended power outages across the municipality, many traffic lights are not working. If traffic lights aren’t working, treat them as a four-way stop. pic.twitter.com/8T7FRzoMu9 — hfxgov (@hfxgov) September 17, 2023

All Halifax public library locations will remain closed on Sunday.

Air traffic has resumed at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Environment Canada said tropical storm warnings remain in effect for eastern Nova Scotia, much of Prince Edward Island, and Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

The latest update from Environment Canada put the storm about 23 kilometres northwest of Summerside, P.E.I, moving northeast at 30 kilometres per hour with maximum sustained winds of 83 kilometres per hour.

