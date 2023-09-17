Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a home in Williams Lake, B.C.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the residence near Second Avenue and Boundary Street just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance.

0:27 Two victims injured in ‘targeted’ Abbotsford stabbings

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say initial evidence gathered at the scene suggests criminality was involved, and police are treating the death as suspicious.

Williams RCMP is being supported by the North District RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.