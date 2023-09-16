Annual Stalew Pow Wow gets underway at the Langley Events Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The stɑl̓əw̓ (Stalew) pow wow is returning for a second year at the Langley Events Centre.

The annual three-day event is intended to celebrate Indigenous culture, traditions, music, regalia and art.

Stalew translates to “Big River” in the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ (Halkomelem) language and organizers say the name reflects the eternal importance and generosity of the Fraser River to Indigenous communities living along its shores.

This event comes following the success of last year’s inagural pow wow aimed at preserving Indigenous heritage and keeping traditional ways alive.

1:46 Inaugural Stalew Pow Wow celebration in Langley

Organizers like Tumia Knott, say the event is a great way for local First Nations to showcase and share their culture.

“It’s such a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our rich culture, to celebrate with each other, to gather for so many of our people to just come together and that’s why we’re here,” Knott explained.

“Our event is open for everybody to attend and participate. We have Indigenous food vendors and a craft market with so much wonderful art.”

While the event is locally focused some atendees have come from as far away as Scotland and New Zealand.

Randi Jaraypie teaches in Merritt and says it’s great seeing so many people come together.

“I’ve been living in teaching in the province for over a decade. So, it’s really nice to have all people from different walks of life sharing Indigenous culture,” Jaraypie shared.

Information on the three-day event including tickets and the schedule can be found here.

The event wraps up Sunday evening.