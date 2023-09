See more sharing options

The London Comic Con has returned to the Forest City.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 at RBC Place.

Dubbed “Southwestern Ontario’s largest fandom weekend,” attendees can expect celebrity guests, an artist alley, fan zones and more.

Guests include Lou Ferrigno, Jake Roberts, Misty Rosas and Brendan Wayne.

A cosplay competition is also taking place, called “Canada’s Got Cosplay.”

Tickets are available online.