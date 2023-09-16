Magnetic Dart Board recalled due to potential ‘life-threatening’ hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Magnetic Dart Board toys are being recalled by Health Canada due to “potentially life-threatening risks” linked to ingesting pieces of the product.

In a recall notice issued on Thursday, Health Canada advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled product and return it for a refund.

The product consists of a “two-sided material board” with six magnetic darts, the notice says. Half of the darts are red, the others are yellow. The board comes in a black, round cylindrical container.

“Small, powerful magnets can be easily swallowed by children of all ages, posing serious and potentially life-threatening risks,” the recall notice explains.

“When more than one powerful magnet is swallowed in a short period of time, the magnets can attract one another while moving through the intestines. This can cause the intestines to twist, creating blockages or tearing of the intestinal walls.”

Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program determined that the dart boards do not meet Toy Regulations in Canada, specifically after the product failed to meet testing for magnetic force.

The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of Sept. 1, the recall notice says.

Health Canada says the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or given away in Canada.

For more information, consumers can contact The Granville Island Toy Company by telephone at 604-875-0065 seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST or by email at toysupport@toycompany.com.