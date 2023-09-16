Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Four animals die in Winnipeg house fire

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 1:17 pm
Winnipeg fire crews on scene of a house fire in June. Four animals died in a house fire in Winnipeg's Waverley Heights neighbourhood Friday evening. View image in full screen
Winnipeg fire crews on scene of a house fire in June. Four animals died in a house fire in Winnipeg's Waverley Heights neighbourhood Friday evening. Global News files
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three dogs and one cat died in a house fire in Winnipeg’s Waverley Heights neighbourhood Friday evening.

Fire crews went to a home on Quincy Bay just after 9:30 p.m. and saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the house, a news release says.

Firefighters battled the flames from outside the home before entering and getting the blaze under control at 10:12 p.m.

No one was inside the building, but paramedics assessed one person on the scene. They were not taken to hospital.

Fire crews searched the home after it was safe to do so and found the animals, which were already dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

Click to play video: 'One dead after fire in three-storey home in Winnipeg’s North End'
One dead after fire in three-storey home in Winnipeg’s North End
City of WinnipegWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Servicewinnipeg house firecity of winnipeg fireanimals dead house firewaverley heights fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices