Four animals die in Winnipeg house fire

Three dogs and one cat died in a house fire in Winnipeg’s Waverley Heights neighbourhood Friday evening.

Fire crews went to a home on Quincy Bay just after 9:30 p.m. and saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the house, a news release says.

Firefighters battled the flames from outside the home before entering and getting the blaze under control at 10:12 p.m.

No one was inside the building, but paramedics assessed one person on the scene. They were not taken to hospital.

Fire crews searched the home after it was safe to do so and found the animals, which were already dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.