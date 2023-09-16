Arrest made in Brampton, Ont., shooting investigation

Peel police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton, Ont.
Brampton resident Damian Solomon, 23, turned himself in on Friday, police say.
The suspect and victim, who are believed not to have known each other, began a verbal argument in the McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive area on Wednesday around 3:10 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.
“The argument led to the suspect allegedly shooting the victim several times,” police said in a news release.
Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre and is in non-life-threatening condition.
Authorities say Solomon is being held pending a bail hearing and faces attempted murder as well as firearm-related charges
– with files from Hannah Jackson
- Son of Mexican cartel head ‘El Chapo’ extradited to U.S. to face drug charges
- Ibrahim Ali: Accused’s lawyer says DNA found in slain teen might not be killer’s
- ‘I’m going to commit a terrorist attack:’ Video shows London police interview with accused
- In wake of Chinatown stabbing, victims’ families question psychiatric releases
Comments