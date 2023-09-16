Arrest made in Brampton, Ont., shooting investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton, Ont.

Brampton resident Damian Solomon, 23, turned himself in on Friday, police say.

The suspect and victim, who are believed not to have known each other, began a verbal argument in the McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive area on Wednesday around 3:10 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.

“The argument led to the suspect allegedly shooting the victim several times,” police said in a news release.

Damian Solomon, arrested in connection with a shooting in Brampton. Peel Regional Police / handout

Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre and is in non-life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities say Solomon is being held pending a bail hearing and faces attempted murder as well as firearm-related charges

– with files from Hannah Jackson