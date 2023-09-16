Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Brampton, Ont., shooting investigation

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 12:32 pm
Brampton resident Damian Solomon faces attempted murder and firearms charges.
Brampton resident Damian Solomon faces attempted murder and firearms charges. Peel Regional Police / handout
Peel police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton, Ont.

Brampton resident Damian Solomon, 23, turned himself in on Friday, police say.

The suspect and victim, who are believed not to have known each other, began a verbal argument in the McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive area on Wednesday around 3:10 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.

“The argument led to the suspect allegedly shooting the victim several times,” police said in a news release.

Damian Solomon, arrested in connection with a shooting in Brampton.
Damian Solomon, arrested in connection with a shooting in Brampton. Peel Regional Police / handout
Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre and is in non-life-threatening condition.

Authorities say Solomon is being held pending a bail hearing and faces attempted murder as well as firearm-related charges

– with files from Hannah Jackson

