‘We are heartbroken’: Still no answers a year after double homicide near Penticton

It’s been one year since two people were found dead near Penticton, B.C., and family members say they still don’t have any answers as to what happened.

On Sept. 15 of last year, the bodies of Douglas (Doug) Barker and Alannah Brown, both 30, were found on a paved road just off of Highway 97.

2:19 Family of a Penticton man found dead speaks out

Barker’s former sister-in-law, Brittany Harris, is speaking out about Barker and issued a written statement to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have not been contacted. We have been left in the dark about the entire investigation. Everything has gone silent since the DNA came back as his, and we are heartbroken, and wondering … where the case is,” said Harris. “We know the investigators can’t say much until the case is done and there is enough evidence, but they should be able to tell us something. We feel alone.”

1:26 Two people found dead after fire in Summerland – deemed suspicious

The Summerland Fire Department initially responded to reports of a small fire in the area. Fire crews discovered the two bodies on the scene and notified the police.

BC’s RCMP Serious Crime Unit was called in to investigate the deaths, however, the family says they’ve been kept in the dark, and still have little information about what may have led to them.

“This has been so devastating to his family and friends, we are completely heartbroken and would like to get some kind of closure and justice for him,” said Harris. “We want whoever did this to be charged and put behind bars, Dougie [Doug] didn’t deserve what happened to him or Alannah Brown.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to the RCMP but did not receive a response before publishing.