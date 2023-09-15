What does it take to protect Montreal’s Chinatown?

Send this page to someone via email

Homelessness is an issue that’s been plaguing Montreal’s Chinatown. So are real estate speculation and aging infrastructure, putting the future of the area at risk.

But recent research looking into development opportunities for Chinatown reveals potential solutions are within reach.

Family associations may be one of the keys to preserving the future of the iconic area, according to a study conducted by IRIS, a research institute.

Researchers Colin Pratte and Joelle Gélinas found that associations play an important role in Chinatown’s social economy.

They act like community centres.

“The association is to help people, to help the first immigrants,” said Jimmy Chang from the Chang Association, which was founded by his family in the late 1800s.

For Walter Chiyan Tom, who represents several family associations in the neighbourhood, they are vital.

“They are the guardians of Chinatown; they existed since the early 1900s,” Tom said.

But those who run the associations are aging and all activities are financed out of pocket. They need government help.

“For example, even though they operate as community non-profit organizations, they’ve never been able to get a tax-exempt status,” Tom said.

Researchers also found that in other North American Chinatowns, land trusts have helped counter real estate speculation.

Community groups get together to purchase available buildings, keeping them out of developers’ hands.

The government recently granted Chinatown heritage status and put in place a height restriction for new buildings — all moves welcomed by the community.

But the study finds these measures need to be accompanied by legal agreements with developers so the projects include benefits for the local community.

That is the hope for the Wings factory, which recently changed hands.

The city says it wants to help.

It’s acquiring property to turn into social housing, increasing community services and support for business.

“What we need from other levels of government is investment,” Montreal Coun. Robert Beaudry said.

A forum, hosted by the Quebec-based non-profit JIA Foundation, will take place in the next two weeks to further discuss solutions to save Montreal’s Chinatown.

The report is clear: any effort must involve the community.