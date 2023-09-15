Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Dismissed’: Man convicted of murdering Alberta girlfriend in 2002 loses appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2023 4:49 pm
A man found guilty of beating and strangling his girlfriend to death more than two decades ago has failed in an appeal of his conviction before Alberta's top court. A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. View image in full screen
A man found guilty of beating and strangling his girlfriend to death more than two decades ago has failed in an appeal of his conviction before Alberta's top court. A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s top court has rejected the appeal of a man found guilty of beating and strangling his girlfriend to death more than two decades ago.

In 2021, a jury found Stephane Parent guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Adrienne McColl, on Valentine’s Day 2002.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

McColl’s body was found in a ditch on a rural road near Nanton, south of Calgary, shortly after she went missing.

Police said at the time of the investigation their focus remained on Parent, who immediately bought a one-way ticket to Ottawa, but there wasn’t enough evidence to lay charges.

The case went cold, but detectives revisited the investigation when new forensic technologies became available and they arrested Parent in Quebec in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Parent appealed his conviction, arguing some evidence shouldn’t have been allowed to go to the jury, a defence expert witness was denigrated, the trial judge erred in her instructions to the jury and one of the jurors knew McColl’s stepfather and should have been dismissed.

But the three-member Alberta Court of Appeal panel rejected those arguments.

“We do not share that concern,” wrote Justice Peter Martin in the decision released Friday.

Martin said although the trial judge didn’t consider whether there may be a reasonable apprehension of bias, it is clear she would have been satisfied there was not.

“There was simply no cogent evidence displacing the strong presumption of impartiality.”

“The appeal is dismissed.”

Related News
CalgarySecond Degree MurderNantonAdrienne McCollStephane Parentappeal deniedStudio 82
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices