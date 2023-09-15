SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba Tories promise to lift provincial sales tax from restaurant meals

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2023 4:18 pm
Kelvin Goertzen speaks during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers meeting on bail reform in Ottawa on Friday March 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Kelvin Goertzen speaks during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers meeting on bail reform in Ottawa on Friday March 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to remove the provincial sales tax from restaurant meals if they are re-elected on Oct. 3.

The Tories say the move would help an industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and make dining more affordable.

The promise is the latest in a series of tax-cut plans announced by the Tories, including a cut to personal income tax and the elimination of the payroll tax on businesses.

The Tories’ Kelvin Goertzen says the province can afford the tax cuts because of a growing economy that is putting more money into provincial coffers.

The Tories also promised $20 million in grants to help the aquaculture industry expand.

Goertzen made the announcement at an Arctic char operation that is under construction in Rockwood, north of Winnipeg.

ManitobaElectionmanitoba electionToriesKelvin GoertzenElection promisesSales Tax
© 2023 The Canadian Press

