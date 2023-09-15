Manitoba Tories promise to lift provincial sales tax from restaurant meals

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to remove the provincial sales tax from restaurant meals if they are re-elected on Oct. 3.
The Tories say the move would help an industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and make dining more affordable.
The promise is the latest in a series of tax-cut plans announced by the Tories, including a cut to personal income tax and the elimination of the payroll tax on businesses.
The Tories’ Kelvin Goertzen says the province can afford the tax cuts because of a growing economy that is putting more money into provincial coffers.
The Tories also promised $20 million in grants to help the aquaculture industry expand.
Goertzen made the announcement at an Arctic char operation that is under construction in Rockwood, north of Winnipeg.
- Calgary E. coli outbreak: Province announces $2K for affected families as infections rise
- Ontario 2018 mandate letters told ministers to limit climate law impact on businesses
- Ottawa summons major grocery CEOs to talk lowering food prices — or else
- Still no date for Canada’s retail gun buyback as amnesty deadline nears
Comments