Manitoba Tories promise to lift provincial sales tax from restaurant meals

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to remove the provincial sales tax from restaurant meals if they are re-elected on Oct. 3.

The Tories say the move would help an industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and make dining more affordable.

The promise is the latest in a series of tax-cut plans announced by the Tories, including a cut to personal income tax and the elimination of the payroll tax on businesses.

The Tories’ Kelvin Goertzen says the province can afford the tax cuts because of a growing economy that is putting more money into provincial coffers.

The Tories also promised $20 million in grants to help the aquaculture industry expand.

Goertzen made the announcement at an Arctic char operation that is under construction in Rockwood, north of Winnipeg.