Tiger-Cats’ playoff push put to the test by visiting Blue Bombers

If the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hope to qualify for the Canadian Football League playoffs they will have to do so by running through a difficult gauntlet of opponents.

The Ticats’ (5-7) remaining schedule is more like an obstacle course, filled with potential pitfalls and trap doors, with games coming up against some of the league’s heaviest hitters.

The last third of Hamilton’s regular season schedule begins Saturday when the Cats host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Tim Hortons Field.

You can listen to the game on CHML radio, starting at 4 p.m. Fans can catch The 5th Quarter postgame show 30 minutes after the final whistle.

1:45 Study finds Alphonso Davies the most influential Canadian sports star

As if facing the Blue Bombers (10-3) isn’t hard enough, the Tiger-Cats will square off against Toronto (11-1) next week, followed by games against the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes — all but one (Calgary) are above .500 entering Week 15.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Hamilton and Winnipeg are coming off impressive wins last week.

The Ticats had just three days off before they beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-24 on the road while the Blue Bombers blasted the Riders 51-6 to avenge their loss in Saskatchewan on Labour Day.

Hamilton welcomes defensive end Ja’Gared Davis back to the field for the first time since the team tried, but failed, to trade him to the Stamps in July. The CFL voided the deal after Davis failed a physical because of a knee injury and he was returned to Hamilton.

View image in full screen Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Injuries to defensive backs Tunde Adeleke (hamstring) and Richard Leonard (head) have forced the Cats to deploy a new look secondary by inserting cornerback Lawrence Woods and rookie halfback Dexter Lawson Jr. for Saturday’s game.

Story continues below advertisement

Bombers QB Zach Collaros, who has thrown a league-leading 27 touchdown passes this season and is second overall with 3,136 passing yards, will try to take advantage of Hamilton’s defensive changes via the aerial attack.

Winnipeg’s offence also has the CFL’s top rusher in Canadian Brady Oliveira who has amassed 1,144 yards on the ground and is tied for second with eight rushing touchdowns.

The Bombers, who have already clinched a playoff position, will be without defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat due to a hip injury. Entering Week 15, Jeffcoat is tied for seventh in the league with five sacks.

View image in full screen Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Hamilton QB Taylor Powell will make his seventh career start and has won two of his last three games under centre. Collaros’ all-time win-loss record is 70-39, including 3-3 versus the Ticats.