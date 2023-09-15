‘Action against fossil fuels’: Climate activists in Vancouver, Victoria join global rally

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of thousands of environmental activists are taking their fight against climate change to streets around the world — including many in British Columbia.

Two large marches and rallies are taking place in Vancouver and Victoria on Friday.

“After a summer marked by devastating wildfires, the need to rally against the impacts of climate change is more urgent than ever,” Wilderness Committee staff said on the organization’s website.

“Join us as we march for climate justice, demanding our governments take decisive action against fossil fuels. Stand with us as we remind our leaders of their responsibility to protect our planet.”

Paul George, Richard Krieger and three other British Columbians formed the Wilderness Committee as a B.C. society in 1981. The society’s self-described objectives are to “conduct research and education” about the need to conserve Canada’s natural habitats.

In Vancouver, activists will be gathering at Vancouver City Hall at 1 p.m., before marching over the Cambie Street Bridge, along Smithe Street and ending at the Vancouver Art Gallery for a rally.

In Victoria, demonstrators will be gathering at the provincial legislature at 4 p.m. before marching through nearby streets.

Streets will be closed in those areas in both Vancouver and Victoria, which will impact traffic.

The two B.C. events are part of the “Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels” protest. Events are planned in more than 60 countries.

“The Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels calls for nations to renew and enhance their commitments for a rapid, just, and equitable phaseout from fossil fuels in favor of sustainable renewables,” organizers said in a press release.

“The campaign opposes the fossil fuel industry, which has made obscene profits at the expense of the world’s people, biodiversity, and a safe and livable climate.

“It calls on governments and companies to immediately end fossil fuel expansion and subsidies.”