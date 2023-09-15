Menu

Crime

Winnipeg homicide investigators looking into fatal Mulvey Avenue shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 12:48 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man at a Mulvey Avenue apartment building Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:10 p.m., where they found the body of victim Damion Wayne Skrumeda.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information and/or video surveillance footage to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Two more suspects arrested in August homicide, Winnipeg cops say'
Two more suspects arrested in August homicide, Winnipeg cops say
ShootingHomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg shooting
