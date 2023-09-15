Winnipeg homicide investigators looking into fatal Mulvey Avenue shooting

Winnipeg police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man at a Mulvey Avenue apartment building Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the scene around 11:10 p.m., where they found the body of victim Damion Wayne Skrumeda.
No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information and/or video surveillance footage to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS.
