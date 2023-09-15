Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saint John, N.B., scrapyard fire contained, shelter-in-place advisory lifted: mayor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2023 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Massive fire breaks out at AIM facility in Saint John'
Massive fire breaks out at AIM facility in Saint John
A large fire has broken out at American Iron and Metal in Saint John. The fire started around 1 a.m. and crews continue to battle what the fire chief says is a deep rooted industrial fire. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The mayor of Saint John, N.B., says a fire at a metal recycling plant has been contained and the citywide shelter-in-place advisory is now lifted.

But Donna Reardon says it will take some time before the smouldering fire at the American Iron & Metal recycling plant is put out.

She says the fire that started early Thursday morning was at its peak the size of three football fields and about three storeys tall, adding that it left an acrid smell in the air.

Reardon says the firefighters’ strategy is to break apart the pile of scrap metal at the plant located in the city’s port, and ensure the embers are doused.

She says the fire is “quite the environmental disaster” and the city will soon start to focus on cleanup.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Blaine Higgs says there will be a full investigation and that American Iron & Metal was ordered to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours of the fire.

The fire prompted officials to warn residents across the city to stay indoors and close their windows, and Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for downtown Saint John that was in effect until Thursday evening because of elevated pollution levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.

More on Canada
AIMSaint John NBAIM Saint JohnRecycling Plant FireAmerican Iron & MetalAIM fireAmerican Iron & Metal fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices