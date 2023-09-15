SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

NDP leader drives home hospital plan, Tories focus on economy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2023 10:13 am
Concordia Hospital . View image in full screen
Concordia Hospital . Global News / File
Hospitals are becoming a familiar backdrop for the New Democrats in the Manitoba election campaign.

For the third day in a row, NDP Leader Wab Kinew has scheduled a news conference outside a hospital to promise more money for health care.

Kinew will be at the Concordia Hospital in Winnipeg, where the NDP has already promised to reopen the emergency department, which was downgraded by the Progressive Conservative government.

The Tories, meanwhile, will continue on the economic theme they’ve had this week, with an announcement in Rockwood, north of Winnipeg.

The Tories are also expected to release details on the cost of the promises they made earlier in the week.

The election is Oct. 3 and advance polls open one week from Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Affordability on Manitobans’ minds ahead of election'
Affordability on Manitobans’ minds ahead of election
HealthEconomyManitoba politicsProvince of Manitobamanitoba electionHeather StefansonWab Kinewmanitoba votes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

