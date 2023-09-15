Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

String of suspicious fires addressed by Saskatoon Fire Department

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 9:53 am
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
Several fires are under investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service after fire crews received multiple calls Thursday morning. File / Global News
Several suspicious fires are under investigation in Saskatoon after crews responded to several calls early Thursday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call at 2:57 a.m. of a fire in the 100 block of Stonebridge Boulevard and found multiple gas pumps and a canopy ablaze.

The fire was brought under control and it was estimated to have caused $40,000 in damages. It was deemed suspicious.

Saskatoon emergency crews evacuate 3 snakes, 2 people, and 1 dog from early morning house fire

Other fires found during the morning were considered small but the fire investigator said they were of interest due to the timeline.

A fire was found in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue South around 3:51 a.m. It was found in a metal bin used for discarded metal and is considered suspicious.

Another fire was found in the 100 block of Cope Crescent around 3:59 a.m. and was contained to a small waste disposal bin. It was also deemed suspicious.

A fourth call was made around 7:22 a.m. reporting an extinguished fire in a separate address along the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue and fire crews found several waste bins that showed signs of an extinguished fire. The fire investigator deemed these suspicious as well.

The fire department said the Saskatoon Police Service will be looking into these fires.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsFireSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSuspicious Firefire crews
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

