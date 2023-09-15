Menu

Crime

Arrest made after man threw bricks at TTC bus passengers, hitting 1 in the head: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 9:44 am
The scene of the incident involving a TTC bus Thursday. View image in full screen
The scene of the incident involving a TTC bus Thursday. Global News
An arrest has been made after a man threw bricks at passengers on a TTC bus Thursday morning, hitting one in the head, before going on to assault “several” other people throughout the day, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue just before 9 a.m.

A man was involved in a dispute with passengers on a TTC bus before exiting the vehicle and arming himself with bricks, police said.

He then returned to the bus and threw the bricks at two passengers, hitting one in the head, police allege.

One passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then fled the scene and throughout the day he “assaulted several other people in the north end of the city,” police said.

A 28-year-old Toronto man has since been arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of assault, two counts of threatening, four counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and mischief.

