Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Six people bitten by coyotes in Mission, B.C. in under five hours

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 7:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Preventing & managing conflicts with coyotes'
Preventing & managing conflicts with coyotes
Kathy Murray of WildsafeBC discusses how you can avoid conflicts with coyotes and what to do if you encounter them – May 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six people were bitten by coyotes in Mission, B.C. in a span of less than five hours on Thursday morning, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) confirms.

All the victims received minor injuries in the attacks between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., the COS said in a Facebook post. In one incident, the COS said three workers in the same area were bitten by a coyote.

Officers patrolled the Lark Street, Starling Avenue, River Place and Raven Avenue areas where the attacks were reported, but didn’t locate any suspect animals.

Click to play video: 'Toddler attacked by coyote in Port Coquitlam park'
Toddler attacked by coyote in Port Coquitlam park

“It is unknown how many coyotes may be involved in these incidents. The COS has received other reports of aggressive coyotes in these areas,” it wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“The COS urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets, considering keeping cats indoors, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray.”

Global News has reached out to the COS for comment. The service is emphasizing the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife, which is against the B.C. Wildlife Act.

Meanwhile, Fraser Health has confirmed three patients were treated at the Mission Memorial Hospital on Thursday for their injuries. All have since been discharged.

More on Science and Tech
MissioncoyotesBC wildlifeConservation Officer ServiceCOSbc cosCoyote attacksMission coyote attacks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices