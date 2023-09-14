Six people bitten by coyotes in Mission, B.C. in under five hours

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were bitten by coyotes in Mission, B.C. in a span of less than five hours on Thursday morning, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) confirms.

All the victims received minor injuries in the attacks between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., the COS said in a Facebook post. In one incident, the COS said three workers in the same area were bitten by a coyote.

Officers patrolled the Lark Street, Starling Avenue, River Place and Raven Avenue areas where the attacks were reported, but didn’t locate any suspect animals.

“It is unknown how many coyotes may be involved in these incidents. The COS has received other reports of aggressive coyotes in these areas,” it wrote.

“The COS urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets, considering keeping cats indoors, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray.”

Global News has reached out to the COS for comment. The service is emphasizing the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife, which is against the B.C. Wildlife Act.

Meanwhile, Fraser Health has confirmed three patients were treated at the Mission Memorial Hospital on Thursday for their injuries. All have since been discharged.