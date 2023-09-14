Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services training 9 new recruits

The Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services is bringing on nine new recruits to join the department by the end of October.

Twice a year, the extensive program provides robust training that is consistently evolving.

Mark Matheson, the fire training officer, says they try their best to stay on top of new techniques.

“We’ve been running the fire grad survival program for well over 10 years,” said Matheson. “We did have another trainer give us a good update this past fall, so even though it’s the same program, lots of new skills, lots of new techniques that have come out, which these guys are going to get the benefit of today.”

Thursday morning’s class had recruits maneuvering out of wire entanglements and escaping from a mock second-storey window.

Tim Carroll, a member of the fall recruitment group, said the learning process has been invaluable, as it helps to build the foundation for the rest of their careers.

“This stuff that we’re practicing today is going to get us out of those sticky situations that we hopefully never get into but it’s nice to have that training behind us to help us through and get us in the right mindset.”

For Carroll, it was a no-brainer to come to Lethbridge as the integrated service model between paramedic and firefighter was extremely appealing.

“All the paramedics are firefighters, and all the firefighters are paramedics,” he said. “It just works so well together. We’re all going to same scenes anyways, so it just makes sense for everyone to have that high level of training.”

Soon-to-be firefighter Mitch Cormier, from New Brunswick, says that overlapping of experience helps him keep a level head.

“As a paramedic, sometimes the calls can be pretty stressful, kind of confusing, a lot of moving parts, so just being able to stay calm and breathe and use those techniques to stay focused; that set of skills has really come in play.”

According to Matheson, there is never a lack of willing recruits and the demand for interested candidates remains high.

While this round of Lethbridge recruits is finishing up their training, the local department is already accepting applications for next year’s Spring intake.