Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services training 9 new recruits

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 7:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services training 9 new recruits'
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services training 9 new recruits
A batch of soon-to-be Lethbridge firefighters were put through some grueling training as they get set to join the team. Sarah Jones has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services is bringing on nine new recruits to join the department by the end of October.

Twice a year, the extensive program provides robust training that is consistently evolving.

Mark Matheson, the fire training officer, says they try their best to stay on top of new techniques.

“We’ve been running the fire grad survival program for well over 10 years,” said Matheson. “We did have another trainer give us a good update this past fall, so even though it’s the same program, lots of new skills, lots of new techniques that have come out, which these guys are going to get the benefit of today.”

Thursday morning’s class had recruits maneuvering out of wire entanglements and escaping from a mock second-storey window.

Click to play video: 'Program changing Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services’ cardiac arrest response'
Program changing Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services’ cardiac arrest response

Tim Carroll, a member of the fall recruitment group, said the learning process has been invaluable, as it helps to build the foundation for the rest of their careers.

Story continues below advertisement

“This stuff that we’re practicing today is going to get us out of those sticky situations that we hopefully never get into but it’s nice to have that training behind us to help us through and get us in the right mindset.”

For Carroll, it was a no-brainer to come to Lethbridge as the integrated service model between paramedic and firefighter was extremely appealing.

“All the paramedics are firefighters, and all the firefighters are paramedics,” he said. “It just works so well together. We’re all going to same scenes anyways, so it just makes sense for everyone to have that high level of training.”

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services facing staffing struggles'
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services facing staffing struggles

Soon-to-be firefighter Mitch Cormier, from New Brunswick, says that overlapping of experience helps him keep a level head.

“As a paramedic, sometimes the calls can be pretty stressful, kind of confusing, a lot of moving parts, so just being able to stay calm and breathe and use those techniques to stay focused; that set of skills has really come in play.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Matheson, there is never a lack of willing recruits and the demand for interested candidates remains high.

While this round of Lethbridge recruits is finishing up their training, the local department is already accepting applications for next year’s Spring intake.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Fire and EMS hold Fallen Firefighter Memorial'
Lethbridge Fire and EMS hold Fallen Firefighter Memorial
Related News
AlbertaFireLethbridgeEMSfirefighterTrainingRecruitment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices