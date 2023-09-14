Menu

Crime

RCMP in central Alberta release composite sketch in possible abduction attempt

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 14, 2023 5:11 pm
Wetaskiwin RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a possible abduction attempt in Pigeon Lake, Alta. View image in full screen
Wetaskiwin RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a possible abduction attempt in Pigeon Lake, Alta. Supplied / Wetaskiwin RCMP
RCMP in central Alberta have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a possible abduction attempt in July in the Pigeon Lake area.

The lake is located about 55 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Police say on July 26 at around 7:30 p.m., a seven-year-old and a 15-year-old were walking on a side street when they were approached by a woman in a vehicle.

The woman got out of the car and talked to them before grabbing the seven-year-old, according to police. The child was able to escape and both kids ran away.

Police have obtained a photo of a suspect vehicle, a blue Ford Edge from 2015 to 2018, and a composite sketch.

A suspect vehicle in a possible abduction attempt, described as a blue Ford Edge from 2015 to 2018.
A suspect vehicle in a possible abduction attempt, described as a blue Ford Edge from 2015 to 2018. Supplied / Wetaskiwin RCMP
A composite sketch of the suspect in a possible abduction attempt in Pigeon Lake, Alta. View image in full screen
A composite sketch of the suspect in a possible abduction attempt in Pigeon Lake, Alta. Supplied / Wetaskiwin RCMP

The suspect is described as a woman in her 40s or 50s, about five feet six inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds. She had “very vibrant” blue eyes, shoulder-length grey hair and small hairs around her mouth and chin and was wearing a long black coat, according to RCMP.

Those with information about the possible attempted abduction are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment at 780-312-7200 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

WetaskiwinPigeon LakeWetaskiwin RCMPabduction attemptpigeon lake abduction attemptPigeon Lake Albertapigeon lake crime
