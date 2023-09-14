RCMP in central Alberta release composite sketch in possible abduction attempt

RCMP in central Alberta have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a possible abduction attempt in July in the Pigeon Lake area.
The lake is located about 55 kilometres south of Edmonton.
Police say on July 26 at around 7:30 p.m., a seven-year-old and a 15-year-old were walking on a side street when they were approached by a woman in a vehicle.
The woman got out of the car and talked to them before grabbing the seven-year-old, according to police. The child was able to escape and both kids ran away.
Police have obtained a photo of a suspect vehicle, a blue Ford Edge from 2015 to 2018, and a composite sketch.
The suspect is described as a woman in her 40s or 50s, about five feet six inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds. She had “very vibrant” blue eyes, shoulder-length grey hair and small hairs around her mouth and chin and was wearing a long black coat, according to RCMP.
Those with information about the possible attempted abduction are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment at 780-312-7200 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.
- Accused Chinatown festival stabber was still considered ‘significant threat’: Documents
- London police officer assaulted, charges laid following ‘anti-Trudeau’ protest
- Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
- ‘Worried he’ll do this to someone else’: Chinatown stabbing victims describe attack
Comments