4 people, including 1 child, taken to hospital after Toronto collision: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 4:40 pm
Four people have been taken to hospital after a collision involving two vehicles in Toronto, police say. View image in full screen
Four people have been taken to hospital after a collision involving two vehicles in Toronto, police say. Global News / Mark Bray
Four people, including a child, have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at 4:12 p.m. on Thursday in the Victoria Park Avenue and Huntington Drive area.

Officers said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

According to police, two pedestrians were also struck.

Police initially said two people were taken to hospital.

However, Toronto paramedics told Global News three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A child was also taken to a trauma center with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the drivers of the vehicles remained at the scene.

Roads were closed and officers asked to public to avoid the area.

