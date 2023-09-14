Menu

Crime

Prohibited driver charged in 2-vehicle collision north of Cobourg: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 4:21 pm
Northumberland OPP laid charges after two pickup trucks collided north of Cobourg on Sept. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP laid charges after two pickup trucks collided north of Cobourg on Sept. 13, 2023. Global News
A driver faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle collision north of Cobourg, Ont., that sent one person to hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, just after 8 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving two pickup trucks along Harwood Road in Hamilton Township just north of the hamlet of Baltimore.

Police say one driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation determined one pickup failed to negotiate a turn, leading to a collision with the other oncoming vehicle.

A 38-year-old man from Baltimore was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while prohibited, unsafe move — lane or shoulder, operating a vehicle without insurance, using a plate not authorized for a vehicle and driving a vehicle without a validated permit.

