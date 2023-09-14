Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Foul play suspected in Victoria, B.C. suspicious death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 4:13 pm
Victoria police at the scene of a suspicious death on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Victoria police at the scene of a suspicious death on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Victoria, B.C., say they believe foul play was involved in a suspicious death early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue around 3:45 a.m., where paramedics were treating a man in medical distress.

The man later died in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Neighbours react after shooting in quiet East Vancouver neighbourhood'
Neighbours react after shooting in quiet East Vancouver neighbourhood

In a media release, Victoria police said they believe there was a “low” risk to the public which was being “actively managed.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, and people are being advised of traffic disruptions in the area and a heavy police presence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police.

More on Crime
VictoriaSuspicious DeathVictoria policeFatalityVictoria crimeVancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unitfould playvictoria suspicous death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices