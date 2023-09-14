Foul play suspected in Victoria, B.C. suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Victoria, B.C., say they believe foul play was involved in a suspicious death early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue around 3:45 a.m., where paramedics were treating a man in medical distress.

The man later died in hospital.

In a media release, Victoria police said they believe there was a “low” risk to the public which was being “actively managed.”

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, and people are being advised of traffic disruptions in the area and a heavy police presence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police.