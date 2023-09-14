Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary historical organization honours local Shriners

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 7:19 pm
Al Azhar Shriner Jim Brown in one of the tiny cars Shriners often drive in parades. View image in full screen
Al Azhar Shriner Jim Brown in one of the tiny cars Shriners often drive in parades. Gil Tucker/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There’s some new recognition for a Calgary group that’s been serving the community for more than a century: the Al Azhar Shiners.

Its members are showing no signs of slowing down, always ready to lend a helping hand.

The Al Azhar Shiners have been doing charity work in the Calgary-area since 1907.

As a world-wide organization, Shriners are known for helping to provide medical care, often for children.

“We have 22 hospitals,” Al Azhar Shriner Jim Brown said. “We also do a lot of other community service – we donate to the food banks, we donate to brown bagging for kids.”

Shriners are also known for being a popular presence at parades, riding along the routes in their trademark small cars and other colourful vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bring smiles on kids faces,” Al Azhar Shriner James Mutzeneek said. “How can it get better than that?”

Click to play video: 'Competitor with cerebral palsy tackles Calgary Spartan Race thanks to Shriners Hospital'
Competitor with cerebral palsy tackles Calgary Spartan Race thanks to Shriners Hospital

The Chinook Country Historical Society (CCHS) is now recognizing the Al Azhar Shriners’ many decades of service, showcasing their achievements in a public presentation.

“We want to make sure that they understand how much it means to Calgarians,” CCHS board member Jackie Kleiner said. “They do a lot for children.”

The presentation happens on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Calgary Central Library.

Local Shriners provide many services for the community at the Calgary Shrine Centre.

Some of that activity involves the 16 horses housed in the barns at the centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do therapeutic riding – you can treat anything from ADHD to traumatic events,” Al Azhar Shriner Rob Allen said. “Horses give a feeling of comfort to children.

“Next year we’re hoping to offer summer camps, where kids can come out.”

Click to play video: 'Learn more about the 2018 Children’s Wish Foundation Heroes Challenge'
Learn more about the 2018 Children’s Wish Foundation Heroes Challenge
Calgary Public LibraryShrinersparadesTherapeutic RidingShriners HospitalsAl Azhar ShrinersChinook Country Historical Society
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices