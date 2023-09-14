Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfires: Bear Creek residents feeling forgotten in wake of massive blaze

By Cassidy Mosconi Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 2:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Bear Creek residents feeling forgotten following wildfire'
Bear Creek residents feeling forgotten following wildfire
It's been nearly a month since the McDougall Creek wildfire tore through the Central Okanagan. While the fire still burns above West Kelowna, many residents are now back home. However, not everyone has been allowed to return. The community of Bear Creek is still displaced, and as Cassidy Mosconi reports, they say they feel forgotten.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

They call themselves the forgotten community.

“Nobody here knows what is the estimated time we are going to be out,” displaced Bear Creek resident Lorna Dumaresq said on Wednesday.

And this from fellow displaced resident Richard Soneff: “When the RCMP roadblocks come down, is it a free-for-all?”

Click to play video: 'Okanagan firefighters pay tribute to fallen comrades during 9/11 terrorist attacks and wildfire season'
Okanagan firefighters pay tribute to fallen comrades during 9/11 terrorist attacks and wildfire season

“What kind of damage occurred? When can we get up there?” asked displaced Bear Creek resident Lara McDonald.

Story continues below advertisement

Countless questions from residents in a West Kelowna neighbourhood that was decimated by the McDougall Creek wildfire, which began on Aug. 15.

Four weeks on, this is Bear Creek’s call to action.

“The clock is ticking,” said McDonald. “If we don’t get (insurance) adjusters to our properties by Friday, most of us will have no coverage.”

Looming and seemingly impossible deadlines, when many say they haven’t been let back into the neighbourhood.

“Officially, I have no idea,” McDonald replied when asked about the status of her home.

“If it wasn’t for the kindness of first responders who literally took pity on the majority of us to send photos or whatever, none of us would know anything.”

Click to play video: 'Returning home after being evacuated from wildfire'
Returning home after being evacuated from wildfire

Residents, united in grief, seeking answers.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would really like to see some kind of inquiry about what decision was made to not put resources on that fire that could have been put out when it was a hectare in size,” said Jeff Finlay.

The regional district says residents are being kept out, for their own safety, and that crews are working hard to rescind orders.

The residents disagree, with one resident saying if you push people far enough, they’ll take matters into their own hands.

Others, though, are looking forward.

“It’s B.C. We are going to burn. So where are we broken,” said McDonald.

“Let’s make this better so other people don’t have to go through this devastation.”

On Thursday, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations downgraded evacuation orders for several properties along Bear Creek Road.

The affected addresses are available online.

Click to play video: '‘It’s like driving through a war zone,’ fire evacuees return home in the North Shuswap.'
‘It’s like driving through a war zone,’ fire evacuees return home in the North Shuswap.
Okanagancentral okanaganBC WildfireBC wildfiresWest KelownaOKANAGAN WILDFIRESMcDougall Creek wildfirewildfire evacuation ordersBear Creek neighbourhooddisplaced Bear Creek residentsdisplaced wildfire residents
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices