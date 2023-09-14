Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating human remains found southeast of North Battleford

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 2:06 pm
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2023, Battlefords RCMP received a report of human remains located near a forested area southeast of North Battleford. View image in full screen
Battlefords RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains.

On the morning of Sept. 11, Battlefords RCMP received a report of human remains located near a forested area southeast of North Battleford.

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes is currently investigating and is working to determine the identity of the deceased with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battlefords RCMP Detachment at 306-306-446-1720 or your local police service.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saskcrimestoppers.com.

