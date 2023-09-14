Manitoba liberals pledge more benefits for transitioning social assistance recipients

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Liberals are promising to let social assistance recipients keep more of their benefits as they transition to work.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says he would ease the current clawback on Employment and Income Assistance, which starts when recipients earn $200 a month in wages.

Lamont says he would also increase the money recipients can make by volunteering, to $500 a month from $100.

He says the Liberals would also set up a program to give money to non-profits and other groups to provide jobs to people in need.

Eventually, the plan would see Manitoba adopt a guaranteed minimum income to replace social assistance, but that would require negotiations with the federal government.

The Liberals won three seats in the last Manitoba election and are hoping to add more in the Oct. 3 election.