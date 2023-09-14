Menu

Crime

Suspect in custody after RCMP investigate fire at Manitoba First Nation

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 1:48 pm
Island Lake RCMP officers said a man is in custody after they responded to reports of arson outside a building in a Manitoba First Nation, on Sept. 13. View image in full screen
Island Lake RCMP officers said a man is in custody after they responded to reports of arson outside a building in a Manitoba First Nation, on Sept. 13. Courtesy Island Lake RCMP
One person is in custody after Island Lake RCMP said a fire was set outside a building at a Manitoba First Nation.

Mounties said they received a report of arson in the parking lot of the First Nation Safety Officer’s building in St. Theresa Point First Nation on Thursday at about 6 a.m. They said the building’s truck was set on fire, which spread to a second vehicle. Two snowmobiles and the building are said to have sustained damage.

A 42-year-old man was arrested. He faces arson and mischief charges.

RCMPFireManitobaArsonFirst NationSt. Theresa Point First NationIsland LakeSafety officer
