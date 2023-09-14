Youth who assaulted, bear-sprayed Sikh high-school student to appear in court: Kelowna RCMP

The male youth who assaulted and bear-sprayed a Sikh high-school student on Monday afternoon in Kelowna will appear in court Thursday, say police.

Kelowna RCMP say the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and will undergo a bail hearing after investigators completed a preliminary report on the incident, which took place in Rutland.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSOC) highlighted the attack on Wednesday in a press release — stating the student was first attacked on a bus, then on the street, after he and his two attackers were kicked off public transit — and asked officials to investigate.

“Investigators will be conducting video analysis and reviewing additional evidence to determine what transpired on the bus prior to all parties being directed off the bus,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“This evidence will be important for police and prosecutors to understand what led up to the assault with a weapon and the motivation for the crime. There is no doubt that the victim was bear sprayed and assaulted by the accused; this has been made quite clear.”

Police said several witness statements have been obtained. They also noted that since this judicial process involves a youth, no details of the suspect will be provided.

A spokesperson for WSOC said the Grade 11 victim, who is relatively new to Canada, is recovering from his injuries, but is afraid to return to school for fear of being attacked again.

In response, Kelowna RCMP said: “While the effects of bear spray are extremely painful and may only be temporary, the effects of this young man’s decisions will last much much longer. We condemn any acts of violence in our community and are thoroughly investigating this matter.”

Anyone who has information regarding the assault and has yet to speak with police is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2023-54354.