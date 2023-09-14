Menu

Fire

Winnipeg house ablaze 2 nights in a row, firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 12:51 pm
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Wednesday was a busy day for Winnipeg firefighters — most notably with the blaze that destroyed the historic Windsor Hotel, but they received other calls as well, including at a house that burned for the second day in a row.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews were called to the Alexander Avenue house around 10:15 p.m., and were able to get the flames under control within a half hour.

Early Tuesday morning, they were at the same scene, tackling a structure fire just after 4 a.m.

Although no one was injured in either incident, the first fire at the property led to the temporary evacuation of neighbouring homes as a precaution.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

Fire in vacant Winnipeg home under investigation
