Environment

François Legault sole Canadian premier invited to UN climate summit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 12:42 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault is the only Canadian premier invited to attend the United Nations climate summit in New York next week. Legault responds to the Opposition during question period Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City.
Quebec Premier François Legault is the only Canadian premier invited to attend the United Nations climate summit in New York next week. Legault responds to the Opposition during question period Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Quebec Premier François Legault will be attending a United Nations climate summit in New York next week.

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres invited Legault to attend the UN General Assembly and to participate in the first Climate Ambition Summit.

Quebec’s Green Plan not enough to meet targets, critics say

The premier’s office says Legault was the only Canadian premier invited to the summit, describing it as recognition of the province’s efforts to address climate change.

Legault often boasts that Quebec emits the least amount of greenhouse gases per capita in North America and that 99 per cent of its electricity comes from renewable sources.

Quebec has committed to reducing its emissions by 37.5 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030, and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Underused SUVs should be taxed to curb buying habits, environmental group says

The Climate Ambition Summit is being held Wednesday at the UN’s headquarters, with a goal of accelerating efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

United NationsQuebec environmentUnited Nations Climate SummitQuebec Greenhouse Gas EmissionsQuebec renewable energyClimate Ambition Summit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

