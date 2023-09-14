François Legault sole Canadian premier invited to UN climate summit

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault will be attending a United Nations climate summit in New York next week.

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres invited Legault to attend the UN General Assembly and to participate in the first Climate Ambition Summit.

2:13 Quebec’s Green Plan not enough to meet targets, critics say

The premier’s office says Legault was the only Canadian premier invited to the summit, describing it as recognition of the province’s efforts to address climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault often boasts that Quebec emits the least amount of greenhouse gases per capita in North America and that 99 per cent of its electricity comes from renewable sources.

Quebec has committed to reducing its emissions by 37.5 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030, and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

2:10 Underused SUVs should be taxed to curb buying habits, environmental group says

The Climate Ambition Summit is being held Wednesday at the UN’s headquarters, with a goal of accelerating efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.