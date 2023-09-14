London police officer assaulted, charges laid following ‘anti-Trudeau’ protest

Send this page to someone via email

Two residents are facing charges following an “anti-Trudeau” protest outside a London, Ont., hotel where some members of the Liberal government are staying this week for the federal caucus retreat.

Police said that they were called to the area of Wellington and King streets on Wednesday.

The hotel has since been identified as the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

The group of protesters outside the hotel some MPs and media are staying at is the biggest I’ve seen yet, roughly 20-30 people. There were a few arrests while I was outside seeing what was going on #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tpVieLDmYw — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) September 14, 2023

Around 8:30 p.m., investigators say a police officer was speaking with a participant and assaulted by two individuals.

Both were arrested. No injuries were reported.

A 46-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been jointly charged with assaulting a police officer and causing a disturbance.

The incident comes as the Liberal caucus continues its retreat at RBC Place London before the House of Commons resumes sitting next week.

Const. Kimberly Flett told Global News that aside from this incident, a public intoxication charge was also laid during the protest.

“Our role in events such as these is to ensure that everyone in attendance is safe,” she said. ” We maintain the peace, prevent offences, enforce the law in a neutral manner, and we respect and protect the rights of all involved parties.”

On Tuesday, a dozen protesters were also seen gathered outside the venue holding flags with expletives seen during the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protests in 2022. Some in that group were also reportedly seen that evening lighting off fireworks in the vicinity of hotels where Liberal MPs were staying.