City of Peterborough commits $2.7M to new drop-in site, overnight winter shelter at former Trinity United Church

The City of Peterborough is committing $2.7 million over the next three years to assist One City Peterborough to operate a daytime drop-in site and wintertime overnight shelter at the former Trinity United Church to assist those experiencing homelessness.

The announcement was made Thursday morning at the former church on Reid Street in city’s downtown. Among other partners in the project will be the Peterborough Poverty Reduction Network (PRPN) and the United Way Peterborough and District.

The PPRN, working through the recently formed Trinity Centre Coordination Committee, are working with One City to create a community hub at the church property, which was acquired in July.

Cots at the former Trinity United Church for the drop-in site and overnight shelter to be run by One City Peterborough. Sam Houpt/Global News Peterborough

One City will operate daytime programming year-round, running daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours during extreme cold and heat alerts.

An overnight drop-in program will operate from Oct. 1 to March 31 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with sleeping cots available.

One City co-executive director Christian Harvey says the goal is to have the centre open by mid-fall so those experiencing homelessness will have a place to reside when the colder weather arrives.

“We are in the midst of hiring staff, ensuring the space is up to code, and developing programming that will welcome and meet the immediate needs of those experiencing homelessness,” said Harvey.

Steve Kylie, chair of the PPRN, says the vision for the former church is on a strong path. The broader goal is to fully develop the property property into a holistic centre supporting needs for housing, food security, employment, mental health, and community.

“Having drop-in programming here is completely aligned with the vision to develop a community hub,” said Kylie. “And having One City as our first tenant — and hub developer — augurs well in realizing that vision.”

Dave Freeman, chair of the Trinity Centre Coordination Committee and a former member of the church’s congregation, says there is a sense of pride seeing the church being transformed to meet the needs of vulnerable community members.

“I am proud of the legacy of our church and look forward to the service that will be provided to people in need in our community,” he said.

City councillors Alex Bierk and Keith Riel, co-chairs of council’s housing and homelessness portfolios, noted the city is providing $900,000 annually for three years under a new service agreement. They say One City’s commitment is a key part of helping the homeless.

“The One City winter overnight drop-in centre is another critical part of the City’s winter homelessness services strategy,” they said in a joint statement. “It will serve some of the most vulnerable residents in our community, working alongside the other housing and shelter providers to ensure people have a warm, safe place to go.”

“The City is also pleased to be working with One City for its year-round, daytime drop-in space, which will replace the current One Roof drop-in centre program. Thank you to One City, the Peterborough Poverty Reduction Network, and the United Way for their efforts to make these services possible.”

United Way CEO Jim Russell praised the efforts on the part of the city.

“I am struck by the focus and determination that the city is bringing in dealing with the issue of homelessness in our community,” he said.

Thursday’s announcement comes as the city is currently installing 50 modular housing units at a municipal parking lot on Wolfe Street where a homeless tent encampment has been based for over a year. The units are expected to be occupied by October.

