Construction of 50 modular homes for Peterborough’s homeless population to begin in September

Construction on 50 modular housing units to assist those experiencing homelessness in Peterborough is expected to start in September, the city announced.

On Wednesday, city outreach workers met with some of the potential residents to show them photos of the planned individual units and the layout of the community and to outline how the housing community will operate.

The units — called modular bridge housing — were approved by city council in May. They will be built off-site and then delivered to the city’s Wolfe Street property adjacent to the emergency overflow shelter. Currently, the parking lots have been used as a tent encampment by homeless individuals.

The 50 clients are expected to take occupancy this fall in units that will also offer electricity and a heating and cooling system, the city says.

A city staff report in May reported that by mid-April there were 302 individuals on the city’s by-name priority list (BNPL), a real-time list of all people experiencing homelessness in the city. The list encompasses those staying in shelters, outside or in precarious housing scenarios.

The goal is to use the modular bridge housing units as a bridge to move people into a more permeant housing solution.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made towards the plan at Wolfe Street, and I think it’s a significant step in the right direction to address the needs of the community, and establish structure and support in the area,” said Coun. Alex Bierk, vice-chair of the city’s housing and homelessness portfolios.

Members of the local neighbourhood association recently met with city officials. They say they are optimistic solutions are coming to benefit both sides.

“We’re really hopeful the city’s plan means increased safety for the people who live in the Rehill lot now and the residents,” said Alix Kempf, chairperson of the Wolfe Street and Area Neighbourhood Association.

“But there’s also some concern around understanding what the rules are.”

Other parts of the city’s homelessness strategy approved in May include opening a new winter overnight drop-in centre and creating a service hub to support the modular bridge housing community.

The city says an announcement is expected shortly on the location of the drop-in centre that will be open for six months a year and offer a year-round daytime meal program. It will replace the current community meal program and drop-in centre at the One Roof Community Centre.

“We are meeting people where they are at and have put in a lot of work to collaborate with community partners and create more accessible shelter options,” Bierk said

The city says once the new overnight drop-in centre opens and the modular bridge housing project is ready, the overflow shelter on Wolfe Street will be converted into a service hub to support the modular bridge housing community.

— with files from Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough