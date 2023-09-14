‘A road rage situation’: Video surfaces of 2 people wrestling on Highway 401 in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Video has surfaced on social media appearing to show two people fighting on the ground on Highway 401 in Toronto in what OPP are saying was a case of road rage.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the fight happened on Tuesday on Highway 401 near Leslie Street at around 5 p.m. during rush hour.

Schmidt said two vehicles stopped and two men got out of their vehicles and began fighting over some altercation. Witnesses reported it to police but Schmidt said by the time OPP officers arrived, they were unable to find them.

Video posted online appears to show one man on top of another wrestling with two cars pulled over, one with the driver door wide open.

Schmidt said officers have been able to speak to one of the men involved and that he was cautioned.

“It was a road rage situation,” he said.

Schmidt called the incident “unacceptable” and that it “should have never led to this escalation.”

He did not elaborate on what led to the fight that spilled out onto the highway.

“This can turn violent, it could turn deadly. You don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s really not worth it,” he said.

No charges have been laid.

