Crime

Quebec government says data not compromised after websites hit by cyberattack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2023 5:45 pm
Canada’s critical infrastructure vulnerable to cyberattacks: report
Ransomware attacks are now the most disruptive form of cybercrime on Canadians, according to a new report from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. Mackenzie Gray explains the findings, the attacks' consequences to the Canadian economy, and what hackers are expected to target next – Aug 28, 2023
The Quebec government has been hit with a denial-of-service style cyberattack allegedly carried out by the pro-Russian hacker group NoName, with some government-linked websites down as a result.

Eric Caire, the province’s cybersecurity minister, told reporters today the websites hit include the province’s Treasury Board, the Quebec securities regulator, the Economy Department and Investissement Quebec, a provincially run investment fund.

How Russian cyber criminals are targeting Canadians, oil and gas sector

Caire attributed the attack to NoName but said there’s nothing to indicate personal data was compromised.

The province’s Cybersecurity and Digital Technology Department says in a statement the attack took place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and certain websites could be down temporarily.

A denial-of-service attack occurs when attackers flood an internet server with traffic and overwhelm it, triggering a crash.

The hacker group, which has reportedly acted before on Moscow’s orders, has taken part in a slew of cyberattacks on the United States and its allies in the past and claimed responsibility for an attack on Hydro-Quebec’s website and mobile app in April.

Hydro-Québec site restored following cyberattacks but Canadian websites remain a target

Specialists from the Cybersecurity Department and the agencies that were targeted are carrying out an investigation and are trying to get access restored as quickly as possible.

cybersecurityCyberattackCybercrimedigital technologyEric CaireNonamedenial-of-service cyberattackPro-Russian hackers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

