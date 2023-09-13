Man taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Brampton: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 3:11 p.m. in the McLaughlin Road and Marycroft Court area.

Police said one man was shot and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers told Global News the man suffered serious injuries.

-more to come…