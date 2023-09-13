Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 4:06 pm
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 3:11 p.m. in the McLaughlin Road and Marycroft Court area.

Police said one man was shot and was taken to a local hospital.

Trending Now

Officers told Global News the man suffered serious injuries.

-more to come…

More on Crime
CrimeShootingpeel regional policeBramptonPRPBrampton Crimeman injuredShooting Brampton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices