Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mohawk Mothers step up legal fight in search for unmarked graves at former Montreal hospital site

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Anthropologist claims McGill, Quebec violating deal with Mohawk Mothers over Royal Vic site'
Anthropologist claims McGill, Quebec violating deal with Mohawk Mothers over Royal Vic site
WATCH: A Quebec's Superior court judge will hear a motion tomorrow filed by a group of Indigenous women fighting to stop new excavation work being done on the former Royal Victoria Hospital site. Despite a deal between all parties, the Mohawk Mothers say they have serious concerns over the handling of the archeological investigation to search for possible unmarked graves. As Global's Felicia Parrillo reports, the lead anthropologist in the file claims McGill and the Quebec government are violating the agreement.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Expansion work has resumed at the site of the former Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal, much to the dismay of those who have been fighting to bring it to a halt.

The Kanien’keha:ka Kahnistensera, also known as the Mohawk Mothers, have been leading the charge in the search for possible remains of Indigenous children they believe could be buried there.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” said Kwetiio, a Mohawk Mother.

“The only sense I could see in humanity right now is stopping everything and letting us find these anomalies and making sure they are not people, they are not human beings.”

Click to play video: 'Search dogs detect evidence of human remains near Montreal’s old Royal Victoria Hospital'
Search dogs detect evidence of human remains near Montreal’s old Royal Victoria Hospital

On Thursday, the Mohawk Mothers will be heading back to Quebec Superior Court to file an emergency motion to stop the drilling and excavation work.

Story continues below advertisement

The group of Indigenous women contends that McGill University, which owns the site, and the Quebec government, are violating an agreement surrounding an archeological investigation to search for unmarked graves.

After a historic ruling last fall, McGill University, the Quebec government and other parties signed a deal with the Mohawk Mothers in April, allowing for searches to be conducted before construction can resume.

The deal led to the creation of a panel of experts to study, map out the land and ensure appropriate techniques are used to detect any graves.

Click to play video: 'Legal victory for Mohawk Mothers in Montreal as deal reached to search for remains'
Legal victory for Mohawk Mothers in Montreal as deal reached to search for remains

But the Mohawk Mothers say they’ve faced many challenges in implementing the agreement.

An anthropologist and translator working with the group says McGill and the Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI) have not been following recommendations set out by the panel.

Story continues below advertisement

“Notably sharing the raw data from GPR — ground penetrating radar surveys — and also sifting the soil that is excavated around anomalies. Notably the scent of human remains that was detected by search dogs,” said anthropologist Louis Blouin.

Trending Now

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the SQI said it and and its partners are committed, in good faith and rigorously, to conducting archaeological research with experts in the field.

Drilling work carried out on Monday, Sept, 11 was meant “to assess the depth of the rock” and took place “under the supervision of archeologists,” the statement reads.

More on Canada

Furthermore, “cultural monitors were allowed to attend at all times,” the SQI said.

“Indigenous communities will be notified of any discoveries and Indigenous protocols will be respected.”

McGill University Associate Provost, Angela Campbell added that if human remains were detected on the site, work would stop immediately.

“The university’s position is that that agreement has been complied with and we’ve been working extremely hard to diligently follow the terms of that agreement and the work that’s being carried out on the site is in line with the terms of the agreement,” she said.

The motion will be heard at the Montreal courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

Click to play video: 'Plans for old Royal Victoria Hospital get approval stamp despite opposition'
Plans for old Royal Victoria Hospital get approval stamp despite opposition
McGill UniversityHuman Remainsunmarked gravesQuebec Superior CourtIndigenous ChildrenMohawk MothersAllan Memorial InstituteArcheological DigMontreal Royal Victorial Hospital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices