Kelowna area speeders put on blast for led footed behaviour around school zones

Warnings to keep speeds in check on the first week of school fell on deaf ears for close to 100 motorists in the Central Okanagan.

Kelowna RCMP, in collaboration with partner agencies such as B.C. Highway Patrol, launched an awareness initiative about school speed-zone safety in the first week of school.

“Officers from these agencies visited numerous schools in the Kelowna region, issuing a total of 88 warnings to drivers, all of which were related to speeding,” Const. Mike Della Paolera said in a press release.

“It is imperative to emphasize that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep school zones safe by reducing our speed and remain vigilant.”

While no incidents were specifically mentioned, the RCMP indicated cell phone use was also an issue and is reminding drivers to stow their cellphones while operating a motor vehicle.

To do otherwise is not only illegal, but also can significantly reduce visual attention and reaction time.

School zones are in effect from Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. while school is in session in Kelowna.