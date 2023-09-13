Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Kelowna area speeders put on blast for led footed behaviour around school zones

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP reminding drivers to slow down in school zones'
RCMP reminding drivers to slow down in school zones
As thousands of students across the Okanagan made their return to the classroom today, the Kelowna RCMP were also out in school zones, reminding drivers to slow down. As Jayden Wasney reports, enforcement will be present in school zones all week – Sep 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Warnings to keep speeds in check on the first week of school fell on deaf ears for close to 100 motorists in the Central Okanagan.

Kelowna RCMP, in collaboration with partner agencies such as B.C. Highway Patrol, launched an awareness initiative about school speed-zone safety in the first week of school.

“Officers from these agencies visited numerous schools in the Kelowna region, issuing a total of 88 warnings to drivers, all of which were related to speeding,” Const. Mike Della Paolera said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Crackdown on excessive speeders in Kelowna'
Crackdown on excessive speeders in Kelowna
Trending Now

“It is imperative to emphasize that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep school zones safe by reducing our speed and remain vigilant.”

Story continues below advertisement

While no incidents were specifically mentioned, the RCMP indicated cell phone use was also an issue and is reminding drivers to stow their cellphones while operating a motor vehicle.

To do otherwise is not only illegal, but also can significantly reduce visual attention and reaction time.

School zones are in effect from Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. while school is in session in Kelowna.

More on Canada
central okanaganKelowna RCMPSchool ZonesBC Highway PatrolConst. Mike Della-Paoleradriving campaignOkanagan school zones
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices