Man charged after hit and run on Highway 401 leaves construction worker with life-altering injuries

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run investigation in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred along the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 in the Victoria Park Avenue area at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the eastbound lanes on Highway 401 from Highway 404 to Victoria Park Avenue were closed for much of the morning for construction work.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News construction workers were painting lines on the highway when the incident occurred.

Schmidt said investigators believe a black Corvette broke through the closure and crashed into the line painter at Victoria Park, leaving debris behind.

Schmidt told Global News the worker — a 24-year-old man from Markham — was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, Schmidt said a 24-year-old man from North York was taken into custody.

He has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of a crash that resulted in bodily harm and driving while suspended.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing later on Wednesday, Schmidt said.

“The vehicle — the 2018 black Corvette — was located abandoned in a parking lot in southern Scarborough,” Schmidt said.