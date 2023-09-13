Menu

World

Morocco earthquakes: Canada to match donations to Red Cross over next 2 weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2023 1:56 pm
The federal government says it will match donations to the Canadian Red Cross over the next two weeks to help Morocco recover from a devastating earthquake.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says every donation to the Red Cross made by individuals from Sept. 8 to 28 will be matched by the government, to a maximum of $3 million.

Global Affairs Canada says the money will help the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement deliver life-saving services, such as emergency food, water, emergency cash and vouchers, and sanitation and health services.

Another $2 million in federal assistance will go toward immediate needs.

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake had caused more than 2,900 deaths and several thousand injuries as of Tuesday.

Global Affairs Canada says it is in close contact with Moroccan authorities and humanitarian partners to respond to evolving needs.

