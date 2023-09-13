Menu

Crime

Pedestrian in Grande Prairie, Alta. left with broken bones after hit and run

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 13, 2023 1:05 pm
The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press
A person was left with multiple broken bones after they were hit by a car that left the scene in Grande Prairie, Alta., last month, according to RCMP.

Police in the town about 375 kilometres northwest of Edmonton said they received a report Tuesday of a collision that had happened about two weeks prior on Aug. 30.

Between 5 and 6 p.m., a person was hit by an unknown car in the area of 100 Avenue and 112 Street, near Paradise Inn, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with broken bones but in stable condition, according to police.

Trending Now

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of the area at that time to come forward. Those with information can call the Grande Prairie detachment at 780-830-5701 or submit an anonymous tip on Crime Stoppers.

Alberta RCMPHit and RunAlberta crimeGrande PrairieGrande Prairie RCMPGrande Prairie crimeGrande Prairie hit and rungrande prairie pedestrian hit and run
