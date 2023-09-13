Pedestrian in Grande Prairie, Alta. left with broken bones after hit and run

A person was left with multiple broken bones after they were hit by a car that left the scene in Grande Prairie, Alta., last month, according to RCMP.
Police in the town about 375 kilometres northwest of Edmonton said they received a report Tuesday of a collision that had happened about two weeks prior on Aug. 30.
Between 5 and 6 p.m., a person was hit by an unknown car in the area of 100 Avenue and 112 Street, near Paradise Inn, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with broken bones but in stable condition, according to police.
RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of the area at that time to come forward. Those with information can call the Grande Prairie detachment at 780-830-5701 or submit an anonymous tip on Crime Stoppers.
