Sports

Winnipeg Jets agree to one-year, two-way deal with defenceman Chisholm

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 1:00 pm
Defenceman Declan Chisholm will be back on the blue line in Manitoba this hockey season.

The Winnipeg Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve agreed to terms with the 23-year-old on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

Chisholm, a native of Bowmanville, Ont., played two regular-season games with the Jets in the 2021-22 season, but has been a solid contributor to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose over three seasons.

The Jets’ fifth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Chisholm has played 140 AHL games — all with the Moose — to date, recording 16 goals, 70 assists, and 59 penalty minutes over that time.

