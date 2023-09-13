Winnipeg Jets agree to one-year, two-way deal with defenceman Chisholm

Defenceman Declan Chisholm will be back on the blue line in Manitoba this hockey season.
The Winnipeg Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve agreed to terms with the 23-year-old on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.
Chisholm, a native of Bowmanville, Ont., played two regular-season games with the Jets in the 2021-22 season, but has been a solid contributor to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose over three seasons.
The Jets’ fifth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Chisholm has played 140 AHL games — all with the Moose — to date, recording 16 goals, 70 assists, and 59 penalty minutes over that time.
