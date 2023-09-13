SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Weeks of worry ease as alerts lift for two B.C. wildfires outside Kamloops, Lillooet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2023 6:04 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires are having a ‘lasting significant impact’ on communities around the province'
B.C. wildfires are having a ‘lasting significant impact’ on communities around the province
While the province is nearing the end of its devastating wildfire season, many British Columbians are just beginning to address the challenge of rebuilding. The government is establishing community resilience centers as "one-stop shops" to support people and businesses through the process, Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma said Wed., Sept. 13, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in an area south of Kamloops can relax as all evacuation orders and alerts related to a nearby fire have ended.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued the “all clear” to residents affected by the Ross Moore Lake fire which was sparked by lightning nine weeks ago and scorched nearly 114 square kilometres before being held.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says an area restriction order covering travel through the fire zone remains in effect until at least Friday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier launches expert task force on weather emergencies'
B.C. premier launches expert task force on weather emergencies

Recent cooler weather means the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District can also rescind all orders and alerts for the 110-square-kilometre Casper Creek blaze that was spawned by lightning on July 11 and threatened the communities of Seton Portage and Shalath, west of Lillooet, before being brought under control.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Other evacuation orders are still posted in another region west of Lillooet, where the out-of-control, 93-square-kilometre Downton Lake fire destroyed numerous homes and cabins around Gun Lake and has burned to the edge of the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park.

The wildfire service says large fires such as the Ross Moore and Downton blazes will continue to smoulder until significant rain or snowfall, but it says no new wildfires have been sparked in the last day and the number of active blazes has fallen below 400.

More on BC
BC WildfireKamloopsBC Wildfire ServiceLillooetThompson Nicola Regional DistrictBC evacuation ordersSquamish-Lillooet Regional Districtross more lake wildfire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices