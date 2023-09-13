Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Sept. 13

Send this page to someone via email

Interest rates and mortgage concerns, and exploring human trafficking and sexual exploitation through music.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Sept. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Interest rates are concern for Canadians facing mortgage renewals

Many are likely feeling relieved after the Bank of Canada decided to forgo another rate hike.

But the pause does not mean a rate cut and many are still struggling to deal with interest rates at current levels, especially those with variable interest rates and those facing mortgage renewals.

Mike Braga from BDO Debt Solutions looks at the situation in Saskatchewan and the ways individuals and families can deal with these financial challenges.

Exploring human trafficking and sexual exploitation through music

A production coming to Saskatoon is tackling a difficult topic.

Love Bomb explores the topics of human trafficking and sexual exploitation through music and will be followed by a discussion panel.

Melissa Cote from the city’s Indigenous initiatives department explains the message of the production that takes place on Sept. 15 at the Broadway Theatre.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 13

Warm under cloudy skies — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Sept. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.