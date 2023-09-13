Goldeyes great Reggie Abercrombie recovering from cardiac arrest, team says

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg Goldeyes legend is in a U.S. hospital recovering from a cardiac arrest, the team said Wednesday morning.

Reggie Abercrombie, whose #11 jersey was retired by the Goldeyes just last month, was at a baseball practice facility in Waldorf, Md., on Friday when the incident took place.

A statement from the Winnipeg Goldeyes. pic.twitter.com/p0gwtN8ehk — Winnipeg Goldeyes (@Wpg_Goldeyes) September 13, 2023

The team said he was given CPR at the scene and taken to hospital, where he is recovering. Abercrombie, 43, is set to have a defibrillator implanted on Wednesday.

A key player in Winnipeg’s back-to-back championships in 2016-17 and an inductee into the American Association’s Hall of Fame, the centre-fielder is the all-time league leader in games played, runs scored, hits, home runs and runs batted in. He’s also in the league’s top five for career stolen bases and doubles.

The Goldeyes said they will continue to provide updates on Abercrombie’s status as more details become available.