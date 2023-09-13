Menu

Canada

Cambridge hospital forced to cancel 17 surgeries on Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 10:40 am
Cambridge Memorial Hospital . View image in full screen
Cambridge Memorial Hospital . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Cambridge Memorial Hospital says it was forced to postpone 17 surgeries on Tuesday after an issue arose with the reprocessing of operating room instruments.

“Our focus on patient safety must never be compromised,” stated Stephanie Pearsall, vice president of CMH on Tuesday.

“To that end we apologize for the significant inconvenience we caused patients today and will work with the surgeons’ offices to reschedule their care in a timely manner.”

The hospital does not expect any further disruptions as it has made an arrangement with an outside company to mitigate the issue as it identifies what caused the issue.

