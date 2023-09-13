Menu

Canada

‘Disturbing’ video shows officer strike deer with an axe, OPP investigating

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 9:17 am
Click to play video: 'Investigation underway after video shows OPP officer striking deer using axe in Kenora'
Investigation underway after video shows OPP officer striking deer using axe in Kenora
Warning: Disturbing content. The Ontario Provincial Police say they are aware of a video posted on social media that appears to show an OPP officer striking an injured deer with the side of an axe in Kenora, Ont., on Sept. 3. The OPP said, "This is not the way officers are trained or are expected to deal with this scenario."
WARNING: This video and story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

An investigation is underway after a video surfaced online which appears to show an OPP officer striking a deer using an axe in Kenora, the Ontario Provincial Police say.

“The OPP is aware of an incident in Kenora where officers attempted to dispatch a suffering deer using the side of an axe,” police said.

The video posted on social media appears to show two OPP officers near a deer that’s sitting down. One of the officers holding an axe takes a swing at the deer’s head. The officer loses grip of the axe which then goes flying into the street. The video appears to be taken from inside of a residence across the street.

“This video is disturbing,” the OPP said.

“This is not the way officers are trained or are expected to deal with this scenario,” the OPP continued. “An investigation is underway.”

The OPP told Global News the incident happened on Sept. 3.

Animal activists have reacted to the video calling it “cruel” and an “illegal treatment of an injured deer.”

Animal Justice said it has filed a complaint against the OPP.

 

