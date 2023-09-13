Hurricane Lee: Powerful storm now turning toward Canada’s East Coast

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Hurricane Lee has begun its anticipated northward turn toward Canada.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was about 745 kilometres south-southwest of Bermuda, moving north-northwest at around nine kilometres an hour, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h.

View image in full screen The predicted track for Hurricane Lee as of 9 a.m. Sept. 13. Canadian Hurricane Centre

A tropical cyclone information statement has been issued across all three Maritime provinces and parts of Quebec, warning that the intense system is likely to bring heavy rain and wind in the days ahead.

“The existing tropical airmass over Atlantic Canada will be further enhanced as the hurricane continues northward,” the statement said.

“This weather pattern will cause an approaching front over the Maritimes to become stationary and increase the risk of heavy rainfall over the Maritime provinces tomorrow and Friday prior to Lee’s arrival.”

It said with the expanding size of the hurricane and a long northward trajectory, building surf conditions and rip currents are expected along Nova Scotia’s Atlantic Coast in the coming days, especially Friday.

11 am AST: Hurricane #Lee is expected to move toward New England and Atlantic Canada. Here are the Key Messages. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/qrQg0FXPgn — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2023

Lee is expected to move into the Canadian marine district as a Category 1 hurricane late Friday. The forward motion of the storm is then expected to slow, with the intensity dropping “below hurricane strength” and becoming post-tropical as it approaches land.

However, Canadian Hurricane Centre forecaster Chris Fogarty told The Canadian Press the storm could land with stronger winds than had been predicted earlier in the week, which would increase the threat over western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

Biggest impacts in western N.S.

There is still some uncertainty of where exactly the storm will make landfall. The track of Lee’s centre could range anywhere from Downeast Maine to Lunenburg County in Nova Scotia, according to the tropical cyclone information statement.

“The current official track is just west of Yarmouth as a tropical storm just below hurricane strength and becoming post-tropical,” it said.

Western Nova Scotia has the “highest possibility of impacts,” the statement said — “which is worth noting since that region wasn’t impacted as severely as other parts of the region during recent storms like Dorian and Fiona.”

While Nova Scotia is expected to have the largest impacts from wind, the heaviest rainfall is expected to the left of the track, in western New Brunswick and northward into the Rimouski-Mont-Joli-Baie-Comeau areas of Quebec.

NBEMO is tracking hurricane Lee.

We are in contact with Environment and Climate Change Canada to get the most up to date information regarding the storm’s track.

Potential hazards include:

• Severe and damaging wind gusts

• High waves; and

• Intense rainfall rates

New… pic.twitter.com/whMxThIxc2 — NBEMO / OMUNB (@NBEMO_OMUNB) September 13, 2023

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said it will provide updates later Wednesday on potential storm surges around the Bay of Fundy, and projected wind speeds.

After Lee slows its forward motion, the storm’s trajectory is expected to shift from northerly to northeasterly. The “rather broad system” is expected to bring rain, wind and waves to all of the Maritime provinces, as well as eastern Quebec and neighbouring waters.

The storm is then expected to weaken before reaching Newfoundland.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaked on Sunday.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration in August forecast between 14 and 21 named storms this season. Six to 11 of them are expected to become hurricanes, and of those, two to five might develop into major hurricanes.

— with files from The Canadian Press